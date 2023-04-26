Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed that he earns nearly ₹80 lakh per month from his 24,700 subscribers on Twitter. The tech giant shared a screenshot showing the number of people who pay $4 ( ₹330) per month to subscribe to his exclusive content. Musk is raking in money by providing some exclusive content to its Super Followers.

Twitter users can also make money like Musk does if they are able to offer quality content to subscribers.

Elon Musk explained how users can earn money from Twitter through a screenshot. Musk wrote that content creators can make money using the monetization option on the platform.

"Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings," he wrote.

The Tesla CEO is charging $4 to every user per month and has about 24,700 subscribers. Therefore, Musk estimated earnings from Twitter subscribers are about $98,800 (roughly ₹80.9 lakh).

Elon Musk has 24.7k subscribers.



With each subscriber paying $4/mo, he is generating $1.2m/year in passive income.



It's literally this simple to achieve financial independence and retire early pic.twitter.com/ohaVx6OH26 — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) April 24, 2023

At present, the monetisation feature is now limited to users in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, EU, UK, and EEA as per the website. However, people can choose to subscribe irrespective of region.

A user needs to select the profile icon on the top left corner, tap on Professional Tools at the bottom of the screen to get to the Monetization option and then click on Subscriptions.

Notably, Elon Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 136.6 million followers. Musk's Super Followers have access to his discussions hosted on Spaces and will also be privy to the ‘ask me anything’ session.

Twitter has been experimenting with different monetization strategies since it was acquired by Elon Musk last year, including charging for verification and API access.

Recently, social media platform told advertisers that companies that wish to advertise on Twitter Inc. are now required to pay for verification or reach a minimum monthly spend on ads.