Elon Musk earns over ₹80 lakh/month from Twitter. You can do it too! Know how1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:44 AM IST
- Twitter users can also make money like Elon Musk if they are able to offer quality content to subscribers
Billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed that he earns nearly ₹80 lakh per month from his 24,700 subscribers on Twitter. The tech giant shared a screenshot showing the number of people who pay $4 ( ₹330) per month to subscribe to his exclusive content. Musk is raking in money by providing some exclusive content to its Super Followers.
