Twitter sues Elon Musk to enforce $44 billion merger

Under the concept of “material adverse effect," a buyer must show that a company’s actual business differs dramatically from what they agreed to buy. It is a high bar that very few buyers who have gotten cold feet have successfully invoked. Mr. Musk’s filing didn’t provide evidence to back up his assertion that the estimate was inaccurate or offer an alternate calculation. Rather, his lawyer wrote, “Mr. Musk has reason to believe" that the true number of spam accounts is “substantially higher" than Twitter’s estimate.