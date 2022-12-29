Twitter suffers major outage, several users face trouble signing in

Twitter suffers major outage, several users face trouble signing in1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.
Twitter suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in, according to reports
In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.
More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages.
"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.
"Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," Netblocks said in a tweet.
The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.
One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform's personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.
Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.
In response to a tweet from a user asking if Twitter was "broken," Musk replied: "Works for me."
