X Corp., the parent company of Twitter, has threatened a nonprofit origination—which tracks hate speech and misinformation on social media --of legal action saying it tried to hurt the social platform with its research, the New York Times reported.

The New York Times reported that X Corp. has sent a notice the Center for Countering Digital Hate accusing it of making “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically" and threatening to sue.

The NYT report says the X Corp has cited research published by the nonprofit in June examining hate speech on Twitter. The research papers, including one that accuses Twitter of not taking any action against 99% of the 100 Twitter Blue accounts, the Center reported for “tweeting hate."

Twitter has called the research “false, misleading or both". The X Corp said the nonprofit organization had used improper methodology. The X Corp said the nonprofit was funded by Twitter’s competitors or foreign governments “in support of an ulterior agenda."

“Elon Musk’s actions represent a brazen attempt to silence honest criticism and independent research" the NYT reported quoting Imran Ahmed, CEO of Center for Countering Digital Hate. Ahmed further said Musk wants to “stem the tide of negative stories and rebuild his relationship with advertisers."

The Center for Countering Digital Hate also said it did “not accept any funding from tech companies, governments, or their affiliates."

It was third legal notice sent by X Corp. in recent past. In May, the X Corp. sent a letter Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella accusing the tech giant of improper use its data. In July, the X Corp sent a letter to Meta parent of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, accusing that the origination has copied Twitter’s trade secrets when creating Threads, a new social app owned by Meta