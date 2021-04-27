Twitter to add COVID-19 vaccine fact box to users' timelines

The feature will appear as a massive unmissable box at the top of users' Twitter feeds on the iOS and Android apps, prompting users to 'make sure you have the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations'

Washington: Microblogging and social networking service Twitter has come up with a new feature to add a fact box on users' timelines to help promote the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The feature will appear as a massive unmissable box at the top of users' Twitter feeds on the iOS and Android apps, prompting users to "make sure you have the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations."

The Verge reported that tapping on the link will take a user to a new Twitter event page with information about the vaccines, shown as a series of collected tweets from organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least in the US.

The guide chart will be split into several sections, with details on vaccine efficacy, potential side effects, advice for pregnant people, and more.

It's the latest effort by a major tech company to help promote the COVID-19 vaccines and provide useful information to users.

Apart from Twitter, the social media platform Facebook has recently added state-by-state vaccination information to its News Feed for US users, while YouTube is running an ad campaign of PSAs to encourage people to get their shots.

