Twitter to charge businesses $1000 for gold-verified checkmarks

In a bid to shore up revenue, Elon Musk-backed Twitter will charge businesses a whopping $1,000 per month for their golden verified check mark, along with an additional $50 per month for each affiliated account. The verification program was announced on Friday, when Twitter also said it would begin "winding down" its legacy verification program from April 1.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had confirmed on Friday that an individual account that is affiliated with a verified organization will continue enjoying the benefits of the verification mark.

Also Read: Not a Twitter Blue subscriber? Get ready to say bye to verified blue tick soon

Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified https://t.co/5j6gx6UKHm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2023

Twitter has launched its new Verified Organizations programme where organizations can join a waitlist for getting the gold verification checkmark.

Twitter Business had announced its verification for organizations programme back in January. Sharing the information on the microblogging platform, Twitter Business wrote, “We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business."

“As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal." the company had added in another tweet.

Also Read: From today, Twitter will charge you for two-factor authentication; here’s how to get it for free

Last month, social media consultant Matt Navara reported in a tweet that Twitter was considering launching a verified organization program, with prices starting at $1000/month. However, Twitter had not officially confirmed this news at the time. Now, according to a report by Business Insider, Twitter has confirmed the new pricing for its verified organization program.

Notably, billionaire Elon Musk took control of Twitter in a deal that valued the social media platform at $44 billion. One of Musk's early decisions was to launch a paid verification program, which granted all users access to the coveted blue checkmark that was previously reserved for select "notable" individuals.

However, due to numerous incidents of impersonation, Twitter was forced to temporarily shut down the paid verification program until it was relaunched in December of last year. Along with the verified checkmark, Twitter Blue subscribers are able to write longer tweets, edit their tweets, upload videos in 1080p resolution, view tweets in reader mode, and enjoy other benefits.

Reportedly, Twitter is now testing a feature that will allow Twitter blue users to hide their verified checkmark. However, it isn't yet clear if this update will be coming to the stable version of the Twitter app.