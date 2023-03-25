Twitter to charge businesses $1000 for gold-verified checkmarks

Twitter to charge businesses $1000 for gold-verified checkmarks2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Twitter will charge businesses $1000/month for the gold checkmarks while an additional $50 will have to paid for each affiliate account.
In a bid to shore up revenue, Elon Musk-backed Twitter will charge businesses a whopping $1,000 per month for their golden verified check mark, along with an additional $50 per month for each affiliated account. The verification program was announced on Friday, when Twitter also said it would begin "winding down" its legacy verification program from April 1.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×