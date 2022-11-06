Twitter turmoil poses risks to the company’s brand5 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 05:57 PM IST
The social-media company is under a spotlight in the early days of Elon Musk’s ownership
Twitter Inc.’s reputation among consumers and advertisers is at risk from the tumult unfolding under new owner Elon Musk, some branding executives and other observers say, even as some Twitter users think the change in leadership could improve the platform.