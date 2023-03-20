The engineers at OpenAI had noted that the enhanced version of ChatGPT had outperformed 90 percent of humans in some of the toughest exams in the US. Based on its excellent results, GPT-4 has garnered significant attention, and several startups have signed up to use its API in their applications. According to reports, GPT-4 achieved a score at the 93rd percentile on an SAT reading exam and the 89th percentile on an SAT math test. Not just this, Jake Kozloski, the CEO of Keeper (An AI based matchmaking platform) recently showed how GPT-4 is the new revolution for finding compatible matches. Kozloski in his tweet mentioned that the AI chatbot takes profile data and preferences, determines if the match is worth pursuing and further automates the followup.

