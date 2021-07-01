Twitter users can now use a physical security key to log-in their account

On Twitter's official blog, it is stated, "While any form of 2FA is better than no 2FA, physical security keys are the most effective. Security keys are small devices that act like keys to your house. Just as you need a physical key to unlock the door to your home, you need a security key to unlock access to your account. Security keys offer the strongest protection for your Twitter account because they have built-in protections to ensure that even if a key is used on a phishing site, the information shared can’t be used to access your account."