Twitter users may soon be able to control who can mention their handle: Report

Recently, Twitter was asking users not to take screenshots of tweets. Instead, it was notifying users to share a link to the tweet. First shared by security researcher and reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter was displaying a prompt to its user when they take a screenshot of any tweet. ‘Share Tweet instead?’, the notification read with two buttons: Copy link and Share Tweet. “Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet," Wong wrote in her tweet. The new feature, it seems, is the platform’s effort to improve engagement and bring more users to Twitter. Later, a Twitter official confirmed to The Verge that the prompt is a test with a small group of iOS users. The pop-up is part of an update that the company is testing to get more people to use Twitter. The new feature is among many things that Twitter is doing to grow users. In August this year, the microblogging platform announced a test that allows potential new users to test out Twitter without making an account. The test also allows users to share tweets with others, even if they are not on Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}