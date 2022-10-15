Twitter users may soon be able to control who can mention their handle: Report

Microblogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on the ability to allow users to control who can mention them in tweets. According to app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong, users will be given two settings. They can either choose to allow others to mention them in tweets, except those who they have blocked or they can allow only their followers to mention their handle. At present, Twitter users can tag and address any public account by adding '@' with the username in their tweets and replies.
The upcoming feature is likely to bring some sort of privacy for public accounts. As mentioned above, anyone can tag any Twitter account handle right now. The feature is also expected to cut down online bullying to some extent.