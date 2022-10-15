Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Twitter users may soon be able to control who can mention their handle: Report

Twitter users may soon be able to control who can mention their handle: Report

2 min read . 08:58 AM ISTLivemint
The upcoming feature is likely to bring some sort of privacy for public accounts on Twitter

  • At present, Twitter users can tag and address any public account by adding '@' with the username in their tweets and replies. This may change soon.

Microblogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on the ability to allow users to control who can mention them in tweets. According to app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong, users will be given two settings. They can either choose to allow others to mention them in tweets, except those who they have blocked or they can allow only their followers to mention their handle. At present, Twitter users can tag and address any public account by adding '@' with the username in their tweets and replies.

The upcoming feature is likely to bring some sort of privacy for public accounts. As mentioned above, anyone can tag any Twitter account handle right now. The feature is also expected to cut down online bullying to some extent.

Recently, Twitter was asking users not to take screenshots of tweets. Instead, it was notifying users to share a link to the tweet. First shared by security researcher and reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter was displaying a prompt to its user when they take a screenshot of any tweet. ‘Share Tweet instead?’, the notification read with two buttons: Copy link and Share Tweet. “Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet," Wong wrote in her tweet. The new feature, it seems, is the platform’s effort to improve engagement and bring more users to Twitter. Later, a Twitter official confirmed to The Verge that the prompt is a test with a small group of iOS users. The pop-up is part of an update that the company is testing to get more people to use Twitter. The new feature is among many things that Twitter is doing to grow users. In August this year, the microblogging platform announced a test that allows potential new users to test out Twitter without making an account. The test also allows users to share tweets with others, even if they are not on Twitter.

