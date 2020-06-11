Twitter users may soon be able to ‘react with Fleets’ on the platform

Twitter said it is testing Fleets (Instagram Stories-like feature) right now, but the company may already be preparing to embed it deeper into the platform. According to a screenshot shared by reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong, the company is planning a tweet reactions feature similar to Facebook’s reactions. Amongst these is a “react with Fleet" option.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

It’s unclear how the feature will work exactly, but it’s likely going to be a version similar to Instagram’s “share to your story" option. It’ll likely allow users to share a tweet directly on their Fleets, while adding their own thoughts with it. Tweet reactions also include emojis, but Twitter seems to be allowing different options than what Facebook does. The rival platform allows users to react with a thumbs up (Like), Heart (Love) and a bunch of more options. Twitter allows users to react with emojis on Fleets.

Fleets was launched on the platform a couple of days ago and is available in three countries only right now, including India, Brazil and Italy. The feature allows users to post a photo, GIF, message etc. on their profile which disappears automatically after a 24-hour period.

Fleets from people you follow show up on top of your Twitter feed. Users can also see fleets from others by going to their profiles, though they can’t share a fleet right now. Replying and reacting to a fleet is available to direct messages.

Unlike Instagram, which itself copied the Stories feature from Snapchat, Twitter allows users to post links on their fleets. On Instagram, this feature is meant for select users and is mostly used by influencers and brands to drive traffic towards a link through their Stories.

Fleets and reactions seem to be part of Twitter’s recent efforts to enrich conversations on the platform. The company had also started allowing users to control who replies to their tweets recently, though that feature is also available to a select users only.

Twitter didn’t comment on this feature at this point.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated