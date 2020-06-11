Twitter users may soon be able to ‘react with Fleets’ on the platform

It’s unclear how the feature will work exactly, but it’s likely going to be a version similar to Instagram’s “share to your story" option. It’ll likely allow users to share a tweet directly on their Fleets, while adding their own thoughts with it. Tweet reactions also include emojis, but Twitter seems to be allowing different options than what Facebook does. The rival platform allows users to react with a thumbs up (Like), Heart (Love) and a bunch of more options. Twitter allows users to react with emojis on Fleets.