Twitter users report outage, experience trouble loading pages

- Twitter hasn't released any official statement till now.
Twitter users in India suffered outage on Sunday, as the social media app went blank on Sunday. Downdetector reported 2,838 outages on Sunday around 7 pm. Users complained that their timeline didn't refresh while many accounts were showed as non-existent.
The outage took place after Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic message which said, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow."
While for some users Twitter app was down on only Android phones, while some other users said that Twitter was not working for Jio users and was working on some network.
While for some users Twitter app was down on only Android phones, while some other users said that Twitter was not working for Jio users and was working on some network.
This outage took place a day before the relaunch of Twitter Blue on December 12. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue tick after their verification.
The company on Saturday also informed its subscription service Twitter Blue will relaunched at a higher price for Apple users. The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users.
In a series of tweets, the social media company wrote, “we’re relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark"
“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed)," it added.
It further informed that they will begin replacing that 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.