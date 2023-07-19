Twitter Vs Threads: Elon Musk sends a coded message to Mark Zuckerberg; Here's what it is1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST
The rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has intensified since the launch of Twitter's rival app Threads, with Musk threatening to sue Zuckerberg over alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. The launch of Meta's Threads app, marketed as a 'Twitter killer', has further fueled tensions.
The rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has intensified in recent weeks, especially since the launch of Twitter's rival app Threads. In particular, Musk and Zuckerberg were set to engage in a cage fight, which was later cancelled, according to Twitter CEO's mother Maye Musk.
Although the message was shared by a parody account, it's not far from what Musk would have sent to the Meta CEO. In response to a screenshot of a conversation between Zuckerberg and burger chain Wendys on the Threads app, Musk replied: "Zuck is a cuck. The burger chain had asked the Meta CEO to go into space to make Musk really angry, and Zuckerberg had responded with a laughing emoji.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that after initial success the hype surrounding Meta's latest social media platform could be dying out. According to various data reports Threads had approximately 49 million daily active users (DAU) when it first launched in early July. However, by the end of the second week, this number dropped by half to 23 million DAU.