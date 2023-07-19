The rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has intensified in recent weeks, especially since the launch of Twitter's rival app Threads. In particular, Musk and Zuckerberg were set to engage in a cage fight, which was later cancelled, according to Twitter CEO's mother Maye Musk.

The launch of Meta's latest social media offering, Threads, has only exacerbated the situation between the two companies. It didn't help that the Meta team marketed its new app as 'Twitter killer' and that the Threads team included many former Twitter employees.

Soon after the launch of Threads, Elon Musk threatened to sue Mark Zuckerberg in a letter sent using his lawyer Alex Spiro. Musk has accused Meta of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."Twitter claimed that Meta had recruited numerous former Twitter employees who had allegedly kept unauthorized devices and documents from their time at Twitter and these employees were assigned to work on the Threads app.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, with around 2.2 million views and 40,000 retweets, a parody account of Musk with the username @ElonMuskAOC shared a screenshot of a message it claimed to have sent to the Meta CEO.

The message contained an image in the style of a QR code with the F-word inscribed in the centre.