Twitter wants users to read articles before re-tweeting

Misinformation and fake news have plagued almost all social media networks, including Twitter . The company is taking an important step towards fixing this problem. Twitter has claimed that it will prompt a user to read an article before re-tweeting it.

Many Twitter users are able to share a third-party post by instantly clicking on the Re-tweet button under the post. While this might be convenient, it can also spread information that does more harm than good. In a tweet the company’s Twitter Support handle stated, “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."

The new feature is currently being tested on Android and will be coming to other platforms and iOS at a later date.

Twitter recently announced another way of dealing with a popular conspiracy theory that has been spiraling out since the spread of Covid-19. Many people believe that 5G is behind the spread of coronavirus. Twitter is labelling tweets which have both 5G and Covid-19 mentioned in them and provides a link to ‘Get the facts about Covid-19’ label which leads the reader to links of various fact-checking organisations who have already busted the myth.

The social networking platform also introduced another new feature on Wednesday called Fleets. This new feature is being seen as Twitter’s own version of ‘Stories’ that is found on Instagram. The feature, similar to stories, allows the user to write a post or share a photo on the platform. This picture or text will disappear within 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated