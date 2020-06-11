Twitter wants users to read articles before re-tweeting

Many Twitter users are able to share a third-party post by instantly clicking on the Re-tweet button under the post. While this might be convenient, it can also spread information that does more harm than good. In a tweet the company’s Twitter Support handle stated, “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."