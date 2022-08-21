Twitter warns staff of potential cuts to employee bonuses2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Social-media company tells workers it has experienced significant challenges to revenue since January
Social-media company tells workers it has experienced significant challenges to revenue since January
Twitter Inc. warned staff that the size of bonus payments this year was at risk because of financial difficulties, adding to belt-tightening measures tech companies are implementing during an economic downturn.