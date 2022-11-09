Twitter will add 'Official' label for some verified accounts

Twitter will add 'Official' label for some verified accounts2 min read . 07:32 AM IST
- Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label. Also, one cannot purchase an "Official" label
Twitter Inc has announced a distinction between Twitter Blue account and verified accounts as the company begins rolling out new changes on the microblogging site this week.
A Twitter official tweeted that the social media company will introduce an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product.
Early-stage products at Twitter Esther Crawford wrote, "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch".
Crawford added that not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official" label. Also, one cannot purchase an "Official" label.
"Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures," she wrote.
On the Twitter Blue subscription, Crawford said that the new feature "does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types".
Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently took over Twitter Inc, has promised a slew of things for the platform such as a subscription programme, a new verification system etc.
Twitter verification system:
The Twitter verification programe will cost a user $8 per month. Besides, a user will experience fewer ads, priority in replies (something which verified handles gets through the “Verified" notification channel), mentions and search, and the ability to post longer videos.
Musk's Twitter Blue team has been working on a better video experience, too. He said that with the new paid plan, users will be able to upload 42 minutes of video at 1080p resolution. The Tesla CEO said that the platform is working on removing the 42-minute limit as well.
Moreover, Twitter is also working on attaching long text to tweets.
On Sunday Musk tweeted that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning."