Twitter will now highlight tweets that could potentially mislead users

Social media platform, Twitter, today announced that it will be putting labels and warning messages on information that is potentially harmful, misleading or fake news. The move is similar to Twitter’s earlier display with “Moving forward, we may use these labels and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content," the company said in a blog post.

The labels will link to a page Twitter curates or “external trusted sources" to provide additional information about the claims made in the tweet. “These warnings will inform people that the information in the tweet conflicts with public health experts’ guidance before they view it," the post said.

Currently, the company will be taking action on three categories — misleading information, disputed claims and unverified claims. This covers a wide array of posts, ranging from statements or assertions that are known to be false, to unconfirmed information. Twitter says these systems will stop such tweets from spreading on the platform.

The company will be relying on its internal systems along with its fact checking partners in order to identify content that is “likely to result in offline harm". “Given the dynamic situation, we will prioritize review and labeling of content that could lead to increased exposure or transmission," the company said.

At the moment, the platform is issuing yellow, orange and red labels for such tweets. However, Twitter says it will continue to introduce new labels to provide context around different types of unverified claims and rumours as needed.

The system is similar to Twitter’s current methods for flagging deepfakes and synthetic media on the platform, which the company had introduced a few months ago. The move is obviously meant to stem the flow of fake news and misinformation during the worldwide pandemic. Twitter had also “broadened" its policy guidance in March this year in order to deal with content that goes directly against covid-19 information from authoritative sources.

Twitter seems to have the same idea as Facebook when it comes to flagging fake news on its platform. The world’s largest social network, Facebook, had earlier said that it has taken down 40 million posts on the platform that were found to be fake. On April 23, Twitter had said that its automated systems have “challenged" over 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around covid-19.

