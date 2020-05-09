Twitter will be introducing one of the most demanded features to its users. The social networking giant seems to be rolling out the ability to schedule posts on the platform for a later date and time.

According to a report by The Next Web, the new feature has already reached a few desktop users and is expected to reach other operating systems.

The company has introduced a new scheduling window on the platform to keep track of the tweets that are scheduled.

Twitter is also testing a new feature to curb the spread of hate speech and trolling on the platform.

The platform is planning to introduce a new feature that will allow users that are potentially posting offensive tweets to reconsider the post.

The company is planning to give the users a second chance to self-edit their tweets and replies if they contain harmful, abusive and hate content, before they post. If the user still plans on posting, the tweet will be subject to scrutiny according to Twitter’s policies.

Twitter claims this is a limited experiment and is currently only available for iOS users. The new message will pop up on tweets which carry harmful content and Twitter AI/ML tools will try to catch such hate words first-hand.

There has been a demand from Twitter users to introduce a feature to edit tweets but so far, there’s been no change in that regard.

