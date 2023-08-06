Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur, recently praised the video experience on this platform, stating that it is rapidly improving.

Taking to social media platform, X, Musk said, “Immersive video on this platform is starting to get pretty good. Just tap on any video & swipe up when you want to move on."

As per Musk, with a straightforward approach, users can tap on any video to engage with the content and simply swipe up when they wish to move on to the next one.

Earlier on August 4, Musk recently rolled out a Live video feature after introducing the option to hide the Blue tick. He took to X to inform users about the latest addition and said, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post."

In addition to introducing a new feature to hide the Blue tick on Thursday, X CEO also experimented with a live option and delighted his audience by sharing a humorous video alongside his teammates. Moreover, he showcased his impressive dumbbell and weight-lifting skills, further engaging his followers with entertaining content, ANI reported.

As per the help page of the micro-blogging site, “Hide your checkmark: As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you."

In 2009, Twitter introduced the blue check mark system to assist users in identifying authentic accounts of celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations, and other entities "of public interest." The purpose was to distinguish these accounts from impostors or parody profiles. Up until that time, the company did not charge for verification.

(With inputs from agencies)