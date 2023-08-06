As per the help page of the micro-blogging site, “Hide your checkmark: As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}