Meta's Twitter rival Threads has passed 100 million users in just 5 days since its launch. Threads has also taken ChatGPT's crown as the fastest growing consumer product ever. Threads was launched on 6 July 2023 with the aim of becoming "the public conversation app with 1 billion people on it".

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the milestone of reaching 100 million users in just 5 days since launch in a post on Threads. He also noted that demand for the social media app is 'mostly organic' and that many promotions haven't even been turned on yet.

OpenAI's generative AI-based chatbot, ChatGPT, had reached 10 million daily users in 40 days after launch and 100 million daily active users in about two months after launch. At the time, ChatGPT had become the fastest product to reach 100 million daily active users, beating Instagram, TikTok and other social media giants by a wide margin.

By contrast, Twitter had a total of 240 million daily active users by July 2022, according to a company filing. However, web analytics firm Similarweb notes that Twitter's web traffic is down 11 per cent compared to the same time last year following the launch of Threads.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed that the Threads app was deliberately designed to steer clear of news and politics. He noted that including such content invites excessive scrutiny and negativity, and compromises the integrity of the app.

Twitter has accused Meta of using its trade secrets in the development of the company's latest social media venture. The Elon Musk-led platform has demanded that Meta stop using confidential data and has threatened a possible lawsuit.

Many alternatives to Twitter have emerged following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant in October last year. However, none of these alternatives have managed to garner such success.