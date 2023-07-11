Twitter-killer Threads goes past ChatGPT, becomes the fastest app to have 100 million users1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Meta's new app Threads has reached 100 million users in just 5 days since its launch, surpassing ChatGPT as the fastest-growing consumer product. The app aims to become a platform with 1 billion users. Twitter's web traffic has decreased by 11% since Threads' launch.
Meta's Twitter rival Threads has passed 100 million users in just 5 days since its launch. Threads has also taken ChatGPT's crown as the fastest growing consumer product ever. Threads was launched on 6 July 2023 with the aim of becoming "the public conversation app with 1 billion people on it".
