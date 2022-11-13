Twitter’s advertising exodus accelerates, despite outreach from Elon Musk

Ad giant Omnicom Group Inc., whose agencies buy ads on behalf of blue-chip companies, on Friday recommended that its clients pause their Twitter ad spending until further notice, according to a memo reviewed by the Journal. Other major ad companies have taken a similar stance. The memo said that in recent days there has been a “succession of events that have potential serious implications for advertisers" and “the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply" to a level that is unacceptable. The Verge technology-news website earlier reported on Omnicom’s memo.