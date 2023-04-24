Twitter’s blue ticks mysteriously return — even for the dead

Twitter’s blue ticks mysteriously return — even for the dead3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Confusion surrounding Twitter Inc. deepened over the weekend after a number of high-profile accounts saw their prized blue check-marks reinstated - even though some of their owners have been dead for years.
