Twitter’s blue ticks mysteriously return — even for the dead

Another controversial change was the removal of labels describing news organizations as government-funded or state-affiliated, after weeks of sparring between Musk and organizations like the British Broadcasting Corp. and National Public Radio. The move has come under additional scrutiny after all labels got dropped for Chinese state media like the Xinhua News Agency, or Russian government-funded RT, which have been accused of peddling disinformation in the past. Both of their main accounts now have the Twitter Blue marks as well.