Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue, Elon Musk says

Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue, Elon Musk says2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Twitter's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load, Elon Musk said on Saturday, falling short of his expectation in March that Twitter could reach cash flow positive by June.
