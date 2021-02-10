Twitter’s CEO pitches app store for ranking social media algorithms

Twitter chief executive, Jack Dorsey , considers an app store like approach to ranking algorithms will be a viable way forward for social media. In its fourth-quarter earnings call yesterday, Dorsey proposed this as a solution to creating “much larger corpus of conversation" and to drive more people to use social media.

“The most important thing to focus on, in terms of decentralizing social media, is that it creates a much larger corpus of conversation," Dorsey said. “The problem of discovery around content is one that is easiest when it is centralized and that’s how we’ve operated for the past 15 years, and even that has some potential to shift," he added.

Dorsey, who has often proposed a decentralized approach to social media, said a “marketplace" approach to ranking algorithms on social media will give people more choice. “One of the things we brought up last year, to address some of the problems facing Section 230 (of US’ Communications Decency Act), is giving people more choice about what ranking algorithms they’re using," he said. “You can imagine a more marketplace approach to algorithms, and that’s something that we can not only host but also participate in," he said.

According to Dorsey, this will not only create more conversation around social media but helps Twitter’s business as well. He said it will give platforms “access to more content" and “access to more conversation", while also having algorithms that put people’s needs first. You can imagine an app store like view for ranking algorithms that gives people ultimate flexibility in terms of how they see us. That’ll not only help our business but drive more people to participate in social media in the first place. This is something we believe in not only from an open internet point of view but also, we believe it’s important and helps our business thrive in a significantly new way, given how big it could be.

