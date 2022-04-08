Twitter’s edit button isn’t just a simple fix. It could be a mistake

There have been hints of a Twitter edit button in the past, such as a company tweet last week that many took as an April Fools’ joke. What finally got Twitter to publicly acknowledge it is really working on one was Mr. Musk. On Monday, he said he had taken a 9.2% stake in the company. A frequent tweeter, Mr. Musk has long called for an edit button, and his new affiliation with Twitter immediately raised speculation about the debut of such a tool.

