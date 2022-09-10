Twitter’s new Edit button limits users to edit tweets in a fixed time: Report

As per a report by TechCrunch, Twitter purportedly confirmed that the new edit button will allow users to edit their tweets only five times in a period of half an hour. During this time span, users can correct typos, upload media files and edit tags.
Twitter, a microblogging site, announced last week that it is working to bring an edit button on its platform. This feature will be initially available to Twitter Blue subscribers in selected countries before being released for all the Twitter users. The much awaited edit feature would allow users to go back and edit their tweets within 30 minutes. However, the microblogging site would reportedly limit the users to make only five edits within that time span. It could have been added by the social media platform to prevent users from exploring the new edit feature.
Moreover, the report suggests that the edit button will be initially available to Twitter Blue Subscribers in New Zealand. Twitter is reportedly observing user behaviour with this new feature. Further, it is seemingly thinking over whether the edit limit should be changed within the set period.
Additionally, the microblogging site would reportedly release this feature for Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia and the US. There are concerns that the edit feature could be used to spread political misinformation or crypto scams. However, these use cases can only be studied once the feature is available to a wider user base.
The microblogging social media platform revealed details about the edit button last week. It confirmed that an edited tweet will be marked with an icon, label, and timestamp to indicate that it has been tweaked. Moreover, users will be able to check the edit history of the tweet along with the original post. Twitter has also mentioned that the undo feature will allow users to cancel a tweet within thirty seconds of hitting the send button.
The edit feature will soon be available to users who pay $4.99 per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue. In a blog post, the company said that it is specifically testing the edit button with a small group of users in hopes of quickly resolving possible issues. The edit button will then roll out to Twitter Blue users in the coming weeks.
