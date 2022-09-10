Twitter’s new Edit button limits users to edit tweets in a fixed time: Report

Twitter, a microblogging site, announced last week that it is working to bring an edit button on its platform. This feature will be initially available to Twitter Blue subscribers in selected countries before being released for all the Twitter users. The much awaited edit feature would allow users to go back and edit their tweets within 30 minutes. However, the microblogging site would reportedly limit the users to make only five edits within that time span. It could have been added by the social media platform to prevent users from exploring the new edit feature.

