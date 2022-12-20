Twitter's new grey verification mark is now live. Details here

As per Twitter, the grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government institution or official, or a multilateral organization. Specifically, eligible government institutions include: national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national level agencies. Eligible elected or appointed officials include: heads of state, foreign official spokespeople, top diplomatic leaders, cabinet members (national level). Eligible multilateral organizations include institutional accounts, top officials, and official spokespeople.

