Twitter’s odd victory over Elon Musk

Twitter’s share price soared on the news, to within $2 of Mr. Musk’s $54-plus offer, a valuation that Twitter shareholders might not expect to see again in their lifetimes. Tesla’s stock was down for the reciprocal reason: Mr. Musk may be forced to sell more of his stake to fund his Twitter purchase. How much more may be affected by a wrinkle yet to be seen: So far Mr. Musk’s once-willing partners and lenders claim to be on board, but they have lawyers and every reason to find in Mr. Musk’s behavior grounds to renege now on such an unfavorably priced takeover. Weighing on Tesla as well is the distraction if Mr. Musk must start devoting his time to running Twitter to protect his forced investment in the company.