Apple’s App Tracking Transparency update, which started rolling out to users in April, stops advertisers from tracking users via cookies. The feature, which has been vehemently opposed by social media giant Facebook, was expected to affect such businesses significantly. Facebook had said earlier that over 80% of its users will choose to stop Facebook and Instagram from tracking their activity across the internet. Tracking users’ activity across the internet allows platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and Instagram to deliver accurate targeted advertising to users.

