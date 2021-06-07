Twitter’s Super Follows will only come to users with 10,000 or more followers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Twitter’s subscription platform live in some countries, the Super Follow feature can’t be too far away. The company announced the feature earlier this year, which allows creators to charge followers for specific content. Now, reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, has tweeted some screenshots of what the feature will look like. Wong has a history of being accurate with Twitter feature leaks, so this is likely our first look at the feature.

The feature allows users to charge followers for special content, like tweets, podcasts and more. The exact pricing structure isn’t known yet, but Wong’s screenshots mention a $4.99 per month subscription price. It seems those who use the Super Follow feature will also get an earnings estimate based on the monthly subscription price. Twitter estimates this at 2% of total followers.

The micro-blogging platform has been working on adding more monetization features for a few months now. Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, had announced Super Follow and other subscription features in February, and the company also introduced the Tip Jar feature last month, which allows followers to pay creators for their tweets.

Twitter also launched its subscription service — Twitter Blue — last week. The service is available in Australia and Canada only, for the time being, and allows users to pay Twitter to gain access to special features. Chief amongst these is the undo tweet feature that allows users to set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds in which they can unsend a tweet, reply or thread that they’ve posted.

