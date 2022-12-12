Uber brings Live Activities feature on iPhone: Report

Uber and its subsidiary company UberEats now support the Live Activities feature on iPhone, as per a report. According to a report by 9to5Mac, this feature would let users track their rides and orders through the Lock Screen or via the Dynamic Island of iPhone 14 Pro.
Reportedly, the Live Activities feature for Uber and UberEats was first noticed by a Reddit user. Additionally, a Twitter user has also reported that he has spotted the feature on Uber, as per a report. With the help of this feature, users will be able to check how their food delivery or ride is progressing.
However, the feature cannot be confirmed to be released for all the users, yet. Reportedly, the feature will be rolled out in stages for all the users and they can download the latest versions of these from the Apple Store in order to run the feature.
In order to enable the Live Activites feature in an iPhone, users must go to the Settings app, search for the UberEats and Uber and further turn on the ‘Live Activites’ toggle button.
Meanwhile, Uber has added new security updates to enhance the safety and commuting of the passengers. The company has introduced new features such as updated Ride check feature, seatbelt reminder, SOS integration, upgraded safety toolkit, expanded support and more.
Commenting on new safety and security features, Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “ There is nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve. Uber is committed to constantly investing in both technology and human intervention which improves the experience on the platform for drivers and riders. We are proud to introduce new and expanded safety along with strengthened support today. “
“We believe that safety never stops and will continue looking at solutions to improve safety on our platform," added Nair.
Uber makes the rear seat belt mandatory for passengers. At the beginning of the trip, passengers will receive an audio rear seatbelt reminder with a push notification on the smartphone.