Cab aggregator Uber has introduced a range of new features on its app aimed at enhancing safety and ease of use for its drivers. Among these features are the ability for female drivers to choose the gender of their riders, an audio recording option on the app, upfront tipping, and instant earnings cash-out.

Uber claims to have over 1 million monthly active drivers in India, and the newly introduced features aim to improve their daily experience while making driving more rewarding and fulfilling.

Uber can now record your audio during trips:

Uber is now providing drivers with the ability to record audio if they feel "uncomfortable or concerned about their safety" during trips. The good news is that these recordings are not accessible to the drivers, and Uber states they will only be opened if the driver submits them as part of a safety report.

We have reached out to Uber for further clarity on how rider data is handled during this process. This story will be updated with Uber's response when available.

The San Francisco, California-based company is also introducing a safety feature for female drivers. Within the Uber app, female drivers now have the option to accept rides only from female riders. Uber claims this industry-first feature has already facilitated over 21,000 trips. With over 1 million monthly active drivers in India, Uber believes these newly introduced features will enhance their daily experience and make driving more rewarding and fulfilling.

Instant cashout for drivers:

Uber is making changes to its earnings hub which now helps drivers to instantly cash out their earnings. The company claims that drivers will have access to their digital earnings withing five seconds and they make up four cashouts daily.

Explaining the new change in an exclusive interaction with Mint, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia said, “With the UPI infrastructure that the country offers, we will now be able to offer instant cash outs to driver's multiple times a day where within 5 seconds they are able to cash out. So whether it's a cash trip or a digital trip, this is a huge element for them and helps them on liquidity. We have also introduced other features around earnings hub which provides massive transparency, the deactivation hub where if you have lost contact with the platform you can very simply request that and contact will be restored. These are industry first and industry leading features and we are proud to offer these to our drivers."

