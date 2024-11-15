Uber enables audio recording during trips, brings new safety-focused feature for female drivers
Uber enhances its app for drivers by adding features like audio recording for safety, the option for female drivers to select female riders, and instant cashout of earnings. These updates aim to benefit its large driver base in India significantly.
Cab aggregator Uber has introduced a range of new features on its app aimed at enhancing safety and ease of use for its drivers. Among these features are the ability for female drivers to choose the gender of their riders, an audio recording option on the app, upfront tipping, and instant earnings cash-out.