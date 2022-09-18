Uber hack shows security is tech industry’s Achilles’ heel

Uber hasn’t explained how the hacker gained access to its systems, but according to the hacker’s explanation to some researchers, the company failed to secure the keys to its security kingdom. According to Mr. Leo, the hacker told him that he or she tricked an Uber employee into providing access to the company’s virtual private network and that while there, the hacker was able to gain access to software known as a privileged access management server, used to protect the company’s most-sensitive login credentials.