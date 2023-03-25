Uber paid an Indian researcher Rs. 4.6 lakh for detecting bug that allowed users to take free rides1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Anand Prakash is an ethical hacker and founder of a cyber security firm.
Ride-hailing app Uber had a bug in its system that allowed users to take free rides across the world. The company was unaware of the bug until an Indian researcher pointed it out. Anand Prakash is an ethical hacker and founder of a cyber security firm. He was paid about ₹4.6 lakh rewards by Uber for detecting the bug.
