Uber paid an Indian researcher Rs. 4.6 lakh for detecting bug that allowed users to take free rides

“I was able to take several trips to the US and India without paying any money, all thanks to this bug(after taking due permission from team for replicating this bug). All I had to do was book a ride and use an invalid payment method and the ride ended up going as free. ( I even made a video to show proof-of-concept to show that all I had to do was specify an invalid payment method, expressed in a simple string of characters like "abc" or "xyz," and not be billed for the ride," Prakash posted on Linkedin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}