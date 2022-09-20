OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Uber says it is victim of Lapsus$, a hacking group motivated by fame not money
Listen to this article

Over the past year, some of the world’s biggest technology companies have been bested by an international group of hackers—some of them teenagers—whose motivations seem at times unusual, said security experts who have investigated the episodes.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout