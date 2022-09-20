Uber says it is victim of Lapsus$, a hacking group motivated by fame not money5 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 06:48 PM IST
- Group has been targeting top tech companies and came from ‘online communities that groom children to do cybercrime’
Listen to this article
Over the past year, some of the world’s biggest technology companies have been bested by an international group of hackers—some of them teenagers—whose motivations seem at times unusual, said security experts who have investigated the episodes.