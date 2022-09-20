Uber says it is victim of Lapsus$, a hacking group motivated by fame not money

In Uber’s case, the attacker likely purchased a username and password belonging to an Uber contractor on the dark web after it had been stolen from the contractor’s computer via malicious software, Uber said in a Monday blog post on the incident. Then the hacker tried to use these credentials to log into Uber’s networks. Because Uber requires a “two-factor" login, these attempts sent messages to the contractor’s phone asking if they were really trying to log in. Initially, this stopped the attack, but the hacker didn’t give up and kept repeating the requests. Eventually, “the contractor accepted one, and the attacker successfully logged in," Uber said.