Uber says profitability in India biz not too far away4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:07 AM IST
Uber Moto and Uber Auto, which offer rides on motorbikes and autos, are among the fastest growing segments for Uber in India
Uber Moto and Uber Auto, which offer rides on motorbikes and autos, are among the fastest growing segments for Uber in India
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Cab aggregator Uber Technologies Inc. expects India to become a fast-growing and profitable market soon, backed by heavy demand and low penetration of ride-hailing.