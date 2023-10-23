Uber will now allow users to book Hot Air Balloon rides. Here's how it works
Uber is now offering 1.5-hour hot air balloon rides in Turkey's Cappadocia for $159. The move is aimed at boosting tourism in the country and expanding Uber's footprint beyond ride-hailing service.
Ride-hailing service Uber is now planning to establish its dominance in the air with the launch of hot air balloon services in Turkey. The hot air balloon rides will begin over Turkey's Cappadocia region in a bid to boost tourism and help Uber expand from its ride-hailing business into a wider travel and tourism venture.