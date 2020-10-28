Ubisoft joins hands with Netflix for live-action Assassin's Creed series

Assassin Creed is easily one of the most recognizable gaming titles in the world. Over the years, gaming studio Ubisoft has released multiple versions of the game developing a cult like following for the franchise. Now the title is coming to TV screens near you. No, not through a game streaming platform but on Netflix . Ubisoft has signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix to work on a brand-new, live-action Assassin’s Creed series along with other animated shows .

The deal includes multiple series, the first of which will be a genre-bending live-action show, while the others will be animated and anime adaptations. The live-action series is currently searching for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe."

The latest addition in Ubisoft’s long list of gaming titles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new game will be coming out on November 10 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. The game will be launching for PlayStation 5 on November 12; and for Amazon Luna when the Ubisoft channel launches.

The launch of new generation of gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, popular gaming titles are expected to witness a surge of new players. The Xbox Series X and the smaller version Xbox Series S will launch in India on 10 November. PS5 launch date in India is still awaited as the company was trying to resolve a copyright issue for their new gaming console. Since the issue has been resolved, we can expect Sony to announce the launch date very soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.