Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as game-key card

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows could soon make its way to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, according to a now-deleted listing from French retailer Auchan. The post, spotted by a Reddit user and later shared on ther/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, reportedly included box art and platform details for the action-adventure title.

While pricing information was absent, the listing suggested that the game would be sold as a Game-Key Card, a format that does not include the full game on cartridge. Instead, players must download the complete version online after purchase, meaning an internet connection is required to play.

Game-key card sparks familiar debate The use of Game-Key Cards on Switch 2 has already stirred some controversy among fans. These cards could effectively act as digital licences rather than physical copies, limiting offline access. Ubisoft previously employed this approach with Star Wars Outlaws on the same platform, prompting mixed reactions from players who prefer physical ownership.

Hints of an official announcement The brief appearance of the listing has fuelled speculation that Ubisoft may soon confirm the game’s arrival on Switch 2. The publisher had earlier teased in July that “new versions” of Assassin’s Creed Shadows were in development for “other machines,” though no specific platforms were mentioned at the time.

This leak follows a similar hint in April, when the PEGI ratings board temporarily listed the Switch 2 as a supported platform for Assassin’s Creed Shadows before the entry was removed.

A successful run so far Originally launched on 20 March 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has performed strongly for Ubisoft. The publisher revealed during its first-quarter FY2025–26 earnings call that the title had attracted over five million unique players.