Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake targeting January 2026 release: Report

Ubisoft’s long-gestating remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is reportedly lining up for a January 2026 release, according to a new report from Gamerant. The timing would place the game in a relatively quiet stretch of the release calendar, potentially giving the publisher an early-year hit.

A troubled journey to revival First unveiled in 2020, the modern reimagining of the 2003 classic began life at Ubisoft’s Mumbai and Pune studios. The project was later moved to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022 after the initial reveal trailer drew sharp criticism from fans who felt the visuals fell short of expectations.

Since then, Ubisoft has kept updates to a minimum. A brief appearance in last year’s marketing cycle amounted to little more than a shot of a flickering candle. Nonetheless, the company reaffirmed in its May 2025 earnings briefing that the game remained on track to launch within the current fiscal year, ending March 2026.

Fresh clues in Ubisoft’s earnings The publisher’s latest earnings report, itself pushed back slightly, has now hinted at a picture of its release pipeline. Alongside the 19 December arrival of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes, Ubisoft may plan to ship four titles in the final quarter of its 2025–2026 financial year.

According to Eurogamer, these include Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence, an unannounced project widely believed to be the heavily rumoured Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Possible game awards reveal If the schedule holds, the remake is expected to launch between 1 January and 31 March 2026, the closest the game has come to a firm date since its announcement five years ago. Yet, despite the narrowing window, Ubisoft has not released any new footage since Montreal took over development.