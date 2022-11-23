UIDAI mandates to update the Baal Aadhaar Card: Here’s how to do it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently issued a guideline regarding children's Aadhaar card which is called Baal Aadhaar. According to the latest guideline released by the authority, it is mandatory to update biometric information in Aadhaar data for children attaining the age of five and 15 years.
Recently, UIDAI tweeted and informed that it is mandatory to update the biometric details of children between 5-15 years and to do so, the procedure is free of cost. Moreover, the authority announced in another tweet that there has to be no change in the child’s Aadhaar number after updating the biometrics. Hence, the authority has informed the parents to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to fill the form and update the biometric data of the children.
For those who do not know, UIDAI is the government authority which regulates the 12-digit Aaadhaar and issues Baal Aadhaar Card to children under five years of age. This card is required in order to avail access to various welfare schemes and benefits. Moreover, it is mandatory as a digital photo identity proof for children from birth.
Here’s the process to apply for Baal Aadhaar Card:
STEP1. Go to the UIDAI official website uidai.gov.in.
STEP2. Click on the Aadhaar Card registration option.
STEP3. Fill in the mandatory information like the child’s name, guardian’s phone number and other required biometric information related to the child and his/her parents.
STEP4. The next step is to fill up the demographics details including residential address, state and other details.