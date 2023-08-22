UK initiates new investigation into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition over altered merger proposal1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:43 PM IST
UK investigates Microsoft's altered $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard, resets merger process.
The UK has initiated a new investigation into Microsoft Corp.'s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., following a substantial alteration to the proposed merger by the tech giant. This move, as reported by Bloomberg effectively resets the acquisition process to its initial stages, as announced by the country's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday.