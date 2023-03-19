UK introduces smartphone emergency alert system for its citizens3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- The new Emergency Alerts will be used over life-threatening events such as severe weather events.
The British government has introduced a new emergency alert service for its citizens. The government has announced that a siren-like alert will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month. The service will be a part to test a new public warning system over life-threatening events such as severe weather events.
