UK-based game developer Kwalee to invest $30 million in India operations

The increasing popularity of casual games are also giving marketers can option to target engaged audience by advertising on video games. “ "In India, the in-app purchases are disproportionately low therefore advertising becomes an economic way for players to go ahead in the game. They prefer watching an ad to win coins and go to the next level in the game. We have found that such ad formats have a highly positive brand association," said Rohit Sharma, co-founder and CEO at mobile video advertising platform Pokkt.

